Lukashenko leaves for Russia to meet with Putin

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has left on a working visit to Russia, BelTA reported.

According to the agency, he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold talks in various settings. The presidents will discuss "topical issues of Belarusian-Russian relations, the promotion of allied projects, regional security and the international agenda."

On July 13, Lukashenko announced plans to discuss further actions on Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Putin during a meeting on ensuring military security in the special military operation zone. The Belarusian leader said that Moscow was ready to "sit down at the negotiating table and reach an agreement" and that recent signals from Ukraine show that they are open to this as well, but NATO won't let them stop fighting.