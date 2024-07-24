Georgian intel agency investigating plot to assassinate ruling party’s leader

TBILISI, July 24. /TASS/. Georgia’s State Security Service is investigating a plot to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, the agency said in a statement.

"The State Security Service is investigating criminal activities funded by former senior Georgian officials and former law enforcement officers who now live in Ukraine, including a plot to assassinate the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili," the statement reads.

According to the security service, the goal was to spark unrest, weaken the government and overthrow it "through the use of destructive forces." Active investigative and search operations, as well as questioning, are underway.

The criminal investigation was launched under Article 18-223 ("Preparations for an Act of Terrorism") and Article 315 ("Conspiracy or Rebellion aimed at the Forceful Change of Georgia’s Constitutional Order") of the Georgian Criminal Code.

Georgian media outlets reported earlier that the State Security Service had begun summoning mercenaries who had fought in Ukraine for questioning.