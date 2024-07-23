Beijing hosts Palestinian factions in hopes of reconciling groups — TV

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. China is mediating dialogue on reconciliation between various Palestinian factions, China Central Television said.

According to it, on July 21-23, Chinese authorities provided a venue for Palestine to hold consultations on the matter in Beijing. It specified that the consultations concluded on Tuesday morning.

During a session of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the pertinence of the Russian initiative on holding a meeting of all external players capable of influencing Palestinian groups. In March and April their representatives held talks in Moscow and Beijing aiming to overcome the rift between them. As Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran said earlier, China invited Palestine’s various factions to hold consultations in Beijing on July 21-22.