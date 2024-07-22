Death toll from Israeli strikes near Khan Yunis up to nearly 50

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on areas near the city of Khan Yunis in the central Gaza Strip has climbed to at least 49, wit 186 people being wounded, Gaza’s health ministry said.

"Since Monday morning, at least 49 people have died as a result of Israeli attacks near Khan Yunis. More than 186 have been taken to the Nasser medical center with wounds, including serious," it said.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, on Monday morning, the Israeli military called on people living in Khan Yunis’ eastern neighborhoods to evacuate ahead of another operation in this territory. The television channel noted that this area was one of the humanitarian zones in the enclave. At least 35 people were reportedly killed and dozens were wounded as a result of Israeli strikes in the first half of the day.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned about the altering of the humanitarian zone borders in the Gaza Strip ahead of a military operation east of Khan Yunis. According to the IDF, Hamas deployed its terrorist infrastructure in this area. The Israeli military called on people to evacuate to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone on the coastline west of Khan Yunis.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.