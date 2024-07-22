Malaysia aims to join both BRICS, OECD — Trade Minister

TOKYO, July 22. /TASS/. Malaysia will seek membership in not only BRICS but also the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the country's Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz said.

"The government will use a multi-directional approach, to ensure the interests of the country are upheld. This is one of the main reasons why Malaysia is not only considering participation in BRICS but even some other suitable organizations such as OECD, where Malaysia can contribute to the development of the international community," Malaysia's New Straits Times newspaper cited Tengku Zafrul as saying.

Earlier, Nikkei Asia reported that Thailand was also looking to join both BRICS and the OECD. According to the edition, Thailand seeks to balance membership in the two organizations while keeping friendly relations with China, Russia and the West.

On June 13, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told China’s Guancha website that Kuala Lumpur would soon begin the process of joining BRICS. The BRICS group was founded in 2006, with South Africa joining the original group (Brazil, Russia, India and China) in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt became full BRICS members on January 1, 2024. That same day, Russia took over the BRICS chairmanship, which will last until the end of the year. The BRICS summit in Kazan in October will be the keystone event of Russia’s presidency.

The OECD is an international economic organization of developed countries, which aims to shape policy to improve economic welfare. It consists of 38 nations, including the US, Canada and most EU countries. Russia is not a member of the organization.