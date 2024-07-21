Israeli PM to fly to US to meet with Biden on July 23

TEL AVIV, 21 July. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to the United States on July 22, where he plans to meet with US President Joe Biden on July 23, the office of the head of the Israeli government said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (July 23). The Prime Minister will fly to the US tomorrow morning (July 22)," the statement said.

The Israeli Prime Minister is scheduled to address a joint session of both houses of the US Congress on July 24.