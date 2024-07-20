Zelensky plans personal meeting with Trump

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had a telephone conversation with former US leader Donald Trump and agreed to meet in person to discuss ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"We have agreed to discuss in a personal meeting exactly what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also congratulated Trump on his nomination as the Republican Party's presidential candidate and condemned the assassination attempt against him.

Trump has repeatedly stated that if he wins the presidential election this year, he intends to bring about a quick settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. In a debate with US President Joe Biden on June 27, Trump promised that if re-elected, he would be able to end the conflict before he takes office on January 20, 2025.