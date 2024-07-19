NATO exceeds authority by interfering in Russia-China relations — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 19. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance exceeds its authority by unreasonably interfering in the Russian-Chinese relations, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing, commenting on NATO's possible seizure of China’s property in Europe.

"These words once again show NATO's eagerness to expand its powers, cross borders and engage in bloc confrontation," Lin Jian said.

He recalled that relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-aggression against third parties. "Sino-Russian economic cooperation meets the interests of both sides," Lin Jian emphasized.

"The alliance's interference and disruption of Sino-Russian cooperation under the pretext of conflict with Russia is completely baseless, all sides should firmly oppose it," he concluded.

Earlier, CNN quoted sources as saying that NATO was discussing measures to take back some Chinese-owned infrastructure projects in Europe in case of an expanded conflict with Russia in Eastern Europe.