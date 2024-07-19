Trump personally prepared text of final speech for convention participants

MILWAUKEE, July 19. /TASS/. Ex-US President Donald Trump has personally prepared the text of his final address to delegates and participants in the 2024 Republican National Convention, a source told TASS.

"Mr. President has personally prepared the text of the address. Certainly, it will include political aspects but it will also be more personal, going from his heart," the source said.

The first speech of Trump after the assassination attempt is expected to start at 09:00 p.m. local time [02:00 a.m. GMT], where he will formally announce the consent to run for the presidential post.