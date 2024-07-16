Situation on battlefield in Ukraine not favorable for US, EU — Hungary’s top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, and the situation on the battlefield is not to the advantage of the United States and the European Union, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"It’s obvious that the strategy of the past two and a half years has failed. Why? Because regardless of the weapon deliveries, regardless of the sanctions, the situation on the battlefield is definitely not favorable in the way that the Europeans and the Americans had hoped," he said.

In the Hungarian diplomat’s words, West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, and "we need a new strategy."

"If there is no solution on the battlefield, then the solution must come around the negotiating table. And to be able to sit around the negotiating table, you need contacts, you need diplomatic channels, you need dialogue," he said. "In order to have dialogue, you need the diplomatic channels to be reopened. So I do believe that without reopening the channels of diplomacy between Russia and the European countries, between Russia and the US, it will be very, very complicated to reach any kind of solution in this regard."

The top Hungarian diplomat said he had discussed related issues with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.