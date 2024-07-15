Trump’s Truth Social stocks soaring after assassination attempt

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Stocks of Trump Media & Technology Group, a member of the Truth Social network owned by ex-US President Donald Trump, surged by more than 70% on news about the attempt to assassination the politician, the US financial magazine Barron's reports.

Stock prices gained 77.6% during the preliminary trading session on NASDAQ to $54.84 per piece. Currently, stocks of Trump’s social network are up 63%.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at a rally in Pennsylvania. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president.