Trump evacuated after shooting at rally in Pennsylvania — CNN

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump who is vying for the Republican presidential nomination has been evacuated after a shooting incident at his rally in Pennsylvania, CNN reported.

Trump interrupted his speech to supporters due to gunshots. The video footage of the broadcast shows that after the shooting Trump grabbed his ear with his hand and lay down.

Then he stood up, surrounded by members of the US Secret Service, raised his hand with a clenched fist, the crowd reacted to this gesture with joyful shouts. Secret Service agents then took him to a car and evacuated him from the scene. His right ear was bloodied.

The US Secret Service has not yet responded to TASS's request for comment on the alleged shooting incident.

At least one person has been killed during a shooting incident at a rally for Republican Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and the suspected gunman has been eliminated, The Washington Post reported citing Butler County Prosecutor in Pennsylvania Richard Goldinger.