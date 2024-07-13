Lukashenko says tensions on Ukrainian border eliminated

MINSK, July 13. /TASS/. The tensions on the border with Ukraine have been eliminated, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on military security in the southern operational area.

"After we had done some work, the Ukrainians pulled back their armed forces and additional troops, which they had deployed along our border. They pulled them back from the border and in general withdrew from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border area. Now we have no problems with the Ukrainians, and I hope we won’t have any," the president said, as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko orders to withdraw additional forces deployed at Ukrainian border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered to withdraw the troops deployed at the Ukrainian border to their permanent bases after tensions were eliminated there, the BelTA news agency.

"There should not be any unnecessary moves," Lukashenko said at a meeting on military security in the southern operational area, as quoted by BelTA.