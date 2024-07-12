BRICS calls for zero tolerance of terrorism — declaration

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. BRICS members adopted a joint declaration at the group’s 10th Parliamentary Forum, where they condemned all terrorist attacks and called for zero tolerance of terrorism.

"We strongly urge zero tolerance of terrorism and reject double standards in the field of counterterrorism. We underscore that the primary responsibility in the field of counterterrorism lies with governments and that global efforts to prevent terrorist threats and counter the terrorist threat must be fully consistent with their obligations under international law," the declaration said.

As some of the documents, it named the UN Charter and relevant international conventions and protocols.

The conference strongly condemned all terrorist acts as unjustifiable crimes, no matter when, why and by whom they are committed.

"We strongly condemn the monstrous terrorist attack on March 22, 2024 at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. We reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the financing of terrorism and the provision of safe havens for terrorists," the document said.

BRICS lawmakers reaffirmed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

"All persons involved in and supporting terrorist activities should be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law. We also hope to continue deepening cooperation in counterterrorism. We call for the accelerated development and adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism within the UN," the document said.

Conference participants also expressed concern about the increasing threats caused by the growing illicit production of, trafficking in and abuse of narcotic drugs and their precursors, especially dangerous synthetic substances, which widely use of advanced technologies such as darknet, cryptocurrencies, social networks, encrypted messaging services, etc. Countries are also alarmed by the use of drug trafficking proceeds as a source of financing of terrorism.

The BRICS declaration reaffirmed the commitment of member countries to promote an open, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful information and communication environment and underscored the leading role of the UN in promoting constructive dialogue to achieve a common understanding on the security of information and communication technologies and their use, including the development of a universal legal framework in this area.

"We also state the need to develop practical cooperation within BRICS, including through the implementation of the BRICS Roadmap for Practical Cooperation on Security in the Use of ICTs," the declaration said.