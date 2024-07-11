Erdogan wary of NATO-Russia confrontation, calls for de-escalation

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. NATO’s current policy course with regard to the Ukrainian conflict may trigger an uncontrolled escalation and the bloc’s clash with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Newsweek.

"The prospect of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is undoubtedly concerning," he said.

The Turkish leader urged to avoid "any steps that could lead to this outcome."

According to Erdogan, the West has adapted a dangerous approach to the situation in Ukraine. He cautioned that a standoff may trigger a full-scale confrontation, engulfing all of Eastern Europe.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that NATO is de facto fully involved in the Ukraine conflict.