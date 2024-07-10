Orban asks Erdogan to support his Ukraine peace mission

BUDAPEST, July 10. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's backing for his peace mission on Ukraine, the PM’s Press Secretary Bertalan Hawashi reported.

"On Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington, discussing Hungary’s peacemaking mission. The Russian-Ukrainian war was discussed in the course of the talks. Viktor Orban asked Erdogan to support the Hungarian peacemaking mission, considering the fact that Turkey has been the only successful mediator in this conflict so far," Hawashi said in a message sent to the TASS office in Budapest.

Later, Orban spoke about his meeting with Erdogan in a video on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, which is deemed extremist in Russia). "I asked Mr. President to support our peacemaking mission. The positions of the warring parties are still far apart. However, if we unite, we will be able to jointly take another step towards peace," the prime minister noted.

Earlier, the Hungarian government expressed support for Turkey’s efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, including restoring the grain deal which envisages the supplies of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Last week, Orban conducted a number of foreign visits aimed at searching for ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine. On July 5, the Hungarian prime minister visited Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and start peace talks. Before that — on July 2 — Orban traveled to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views with him about the prospects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis.