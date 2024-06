DUBAI, June 29. /TASS/. Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative contender Saeed Jalili will face off in Iran’s presidential runoff on July 5 as none of the candidates has been able to get over 50% of the vote, the country’s election authorities said.

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran's Election Headquarters, told the IRIB TV channel, that Pezeshkian received 10.4 mln votes with 24.5 mln votes counted at all polling stations, while Jalili garnered 9.5 mln.