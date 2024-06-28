US House Speaker Johnson says Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s cabinet should consider removing him from office due to incapacitation, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"There’s a lot of people asking about the 25th Amendment, invoking the 25th Amendment right now because this is an alarming situation," Johnson said. "Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do," he said. "I think this is a very dangerous situation."

According to the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, if a president is unable to discharge the duties of his office, the vice president becomes president. The amendment also details the procedure for replacing the president.

"I would ask the Cabinet members to search their hearts," Johnson continued. "It’s not just political. It’s not just the Democratic Party. It’s the entire country. We have a serious problem here, because we have a president who, by all appearances, is not up to the task."

"We hope that they will do their duty," he said.

On Thursday, Atlanta, Georgia, hosted the season’s first US presidential debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The Wall Street Journal reported Democrats were panicking as they thought Biden’s performance was poor.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.