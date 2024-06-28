Missiles, drones launched from Lebanon into Israel, IDF hits Hezbollah military targets

TEL AVIV, June 28. /TASS/. Twenty-five missiles and three drones have been launched into northern Israel from Lebanon, while Israeli fighter jets have hit the Shiite movement Hezbollah’s military facilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Approximately 25 launches were identified that crossed from Lebanon toward <…> Galilee <…> [in northern Israel]. No injuries were reported and damage was caused to a building in the western Galilee area," the statement said. "Israel Fire Services are currently operating to extinguish numerous fires that were ignited as a result of the attack."

The IDF press service said that "following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, three hostile UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel and fell in the Western Galilee area", indicating that "no injuries were reported."

"Interceptors were launched toward the hostile aircraft. No interceptions were conducted," the IDF added.

In addition, the IDF press service said that "over the past few hours, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah Aerial Unit in the area of Jabal Safi, north of Nabatieh" in Lebanon, pointing out that "over the past few months, surface-to-air missiles were launched from the terrorist infrastructure toward IAF aircraft.".