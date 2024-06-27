GENISCHESK, June 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian officials are hiding a cholera outbreak in Kherson, trying to pass it off as typhoid fever, said Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the Kherson Region governor.

"Ukrainian authorities tried to disguise the cholera outbreak as typhoid fever. Cholera bacteria got into drinking water from the Dnieper. They deny the cholera outbreak and do not tell people anything about it at all," he told TASS.

According to the spokesman, wells on the right bank of the Kherson Region are not maintained due to lack of electricity.