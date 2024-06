NAIROBI, June 25. /TASS/. President of Kenya William Ruto announced that he ordered to send the military to suppress the riots that anti-governmental protests have escalated into, according to the NTV TV channel.

"The troops will be sent to protect your property and your peace, so that the people of Kenya could go to bed without worries for their property," he said, adding that peaceful protests have escalated to vandalism, and everyone guilty will be punished.