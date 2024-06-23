Vietnam sees US as strategic partner, foreign minister says

HANOI, June 23. /TASS/. Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son met with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and told him Hanoi views Washington as a strategic partner, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Kritenbrink visited Vietnam from June 21 to 22.

"Vietnam always regards the United States as a partner of strategic significance and is willing to work with the US to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership for effective, stable and meaningful development based on respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, which is in the interests of the peoples of both countries for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region," Bui Thanh Son said.

The minister also reaffirmed that Vietnam "supports the United States in strengthening cooperation with the region, which will contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world."

The US official reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam. He said the US welcomes and appreciates Vietnam's increasing role in multilateral and regional forums.