Putin's visit to give new impetus to Vietnam-Russia ties, says prime minister

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian president's visit will give a new impetus to the traditional ties between Vietnam and Russia, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at talks with Vladimir Putin.

"Your visit, the fifth one, will give a new impetus to the traditional ties between Vietnam and Russia," the prime minister said.

Relations between the two countries are based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, thus actively contributing to the growth of each country, to peace, stability and development in the region and around the globe, he noted.

Pham Minh Chinh said that President Putin’s visit comes amid the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Basic Principles of Friendly Relations signed between the two countries. He confirmed that that Russia is a priority partner in Vietnam's foreign policy. "Vietnam highly values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia promoted by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries," the prime minister stressed.