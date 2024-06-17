Path to nuclear-free world getting harder, Japanese official says

TOKYO, June 17. /TASS/. The security situation on the planet is becoming more complicated and the path to peace without nuclear weapons is becoming more difficult, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Commenting on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) report that nuclear powers are increasingly developing their arsenals, he said: "The international security situation is becoming more complex, and under these circumstances, the path to a world without nuclear weapons is becoming more difficult." "China appears to be further enhancing the capabilities of its nuclear forces by rapidly and opaquely increasing the number of available nuclear warheads and developing and deploying various delivery vehicles," Hayashi pointed out.

He emphasized that under such circumstances, practical efforts should be made to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world.

SIPRI estimates that the nuclear powers have continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals, and in 2023 some of them deployed new weapons or systems capable of delivering a nuclear payload. According to the institute, the number and types of weapons are growing as countries increasingly rely on nuclear deterrence.