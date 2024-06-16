Trump vows to halt ‘never-ending’ payments to Kiev if winning election

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Ex-US President Donald Trump promised to put an end to "never-ending" multi-billion payments to Ukraine in case he wins the presidential election in November.

"I think [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is maybe the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived. Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion," Trump said when speaking before his supporters in Detroit. "And he gets home and he announces that he needs another $60 billion. It never ends. It never ends. I will have that settled," he added.

Trump repeatedly stated earlier that he would be able to stop the conflict in Ukraine in case of his return to the White House.