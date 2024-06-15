{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine requires involvement of all parties — Reuters

We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties," agency said, citing the draft document

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. Achieving peace in Ukraine requires participation and dialog of all the parties, Reuters news agency reports, citing a draft final communique of the conference in Switzerland’s Burgenstock.

"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties. We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties," Reuters said, citing the draft document.

The final version of the document is to be released on Sunday. The Swiss government expressed hope that all the participants in the meeting would unanimously support the final communique.

Switzerland is hosting a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16. Bern has invited more than 160 delegations, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. However, the organizers announced ahead of the gathering that the delegations were not sent by all of them, as 91 countries, the Serbian province of Kosovo and eight international organizations are attending. Fifty-five countries have fielded their heads of state or government to take part. The collective West’s countries outnumber the others in Burgenstock. Russia was not invited to the conference.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Trump vows to halt ‘never-ending’ payments to Kiev if winning election
Ex-US President repeatedly stated earlier that he would be able to stop the conflict in Ukraine in case of his return to the White House
Read more
Georgian Legion POWs say they were trained by NATO instructors — video
The ideology of the Georgian Legion, the POW said, was Russophobia: "kill Russians and do not to take prisoners"
Read more
G7 decision to use seized Russian assets for Kiev’s needs is illegitimate — envoy Antonov
Anatoly Antonov noted that the loan proposed by the G7 for Ukraine is secured by stolen money, and the United States is trying to force its satellites to take responsibility for it.
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 495 troops in Russia’s Battlegroup West responsibility zone
The adversary has also lost three armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, five howitzers, a self-propelled artillery system and a Grad combat vehicle
Read more
Ukraine rejected Russia's call for troop pullout to resolve Donbass conflict — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that on February 24, 2022, Russia was forced to start a special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian peace activists should keep in mind Kiev's ban on dialogue with Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that in September 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree banning all Ukrainian officials from negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin's government
Read more
Participants in Swiss forum on Ukraine may be charged for adopted initiatives — diplomat
Switzerland is hosting a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16
Read more
First regiment of S-500 air defense systems to defend Moscow — source
The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system
Read more
US sends submarine to Cuba as Russian warships visit island
The US Southern Command said the US submarine pulled into the Cuban bay as part of a "routine port visit"
Read more
Kremlin has nothing to say to participants of Swiss summit on Ukraine
The Swiss authorities plan to hold the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort
Read more
Trump vows to halt ‘never-ending’ payments to Kiev if winning election
Ex-US President repeatedly stated earlier that he would be able to stop the conflict in Ukraine in case of his return to the White House
Read more
Putin congratulates Muslims of Russia with Eid al-Adha
Russian President also underlined the contribution of the Muslim Ummah "to promoting unity of our people and fostering inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue in Russia"
Read more
Documents being signed by Kiev legally null and void — Putin
"It is clear that there is a political and propagandistic component involved," the Russian president said
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites over week — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and two Mi-8 helicopters over the past week, the ministry reported
Read more
Scientists to offer development strategy for the Tomtorskoye deposit in Yakutia
"The compact deposit is unique as it contains more than 20 types of rare earth metals at the same time, the most well-known of them are niobium, scandium, and a number of lanthanides, which are of demand in modern technologies," Doctor of Technical Sciences Andrey Matveev said
Read more
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
Read more
Russia did not start war in Ukraine, Kiev continues fighting — Putin
"This is aggression," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Over 500 Palestinians killed in West Bank since October 7 — WHO
In addition, over 5200 people, 800 of them children, have been injured
Read more
Implementation of Putin’s conditions to mean achievement of Russia’s goal — NATO chief
Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said that the alliance cannot decide for Ukraine about acceptable conditions for ending the conflict
Read more
No one waits for Armenia, Ukraine to join European Union — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council warned that the ‘mountains of gold,’ including membership in the European Union, were offered to Yerevan in exchange Armenia’s complete loyalty
Read more
Kiev, West’s attempts at defeating Russia have failed — Russian diplomat
"Since the very first days, Russia has been proposing options for settling the crisis diplomatically," Vasily Nebenzy said
Read more
Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia
He expects to have his passport before the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October
Read more
Sweden says Russian military aircraft violated its airspace
The Swedish Armed Forces claim that they had to scramble two JAS-39 Gripen fighters to force the military jet to leave the country’s airspace
Read more
Death toll in collapse of stairwell in Belgorod region rises to 5
It is a woman who was taken to the regional hospital the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said
Read more
Putin extends ban on supply of oil, oil products under price cap until December 31, 2024
The document bans the supply of Russian oil and oil products, provided that contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly involve a price cap introduced by the G7 countries, the EU, and Australia
Read more
By using dollar as tool of sanctions, US undermines trust in its currency — Putin
US is making colossal mistake by prohibit the use of dollar in international transactions, Russian leader said
Read more
Body of the fourth victim found at the site of a house collapse in Shebekino — ministry
The rescue effort will continue overnight, the Russian emergencies ministry said
Read more
Canadian patrol boat calls at Havana port
The Canadian ship is moored out of sight and cannot be seen from the embankment
Read more
Russia hopes Argentina to keep neutral stance on Ukrainian conflict — ambassador
Dmitry Feoktistov stated that Russia voiced its disappointment over Argentina's participation in the contact group meeting on Ukraine’s military assistance
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.3 mcm via Sudzha
Earlier it was reported on the website of the GTSOU that nominations for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on June 15 could be about 42.4 mln cubic meters
Read more
Harris assures Zelensky US seeks settlement in Ukraine on Kiev’s terms
At a meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the conference in Switzerland, Harris "underscored the United States’ unwavering support for the people of Ukraine."
Read more
Press review: G7 to tap iced Russian assets for Ukraine loan and BRICS candidates unveiled
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 14th
Read more
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Read more
About 20 NATO countries involved in conflict in Ukraine — lawmaker
"I believe they are in a state of war with Russia," Sergey Tsekov said
Read more
Russia-Egypt Mediterranean drills to strengthen cooperation — top brass
Egypt’s navy was represented by Al-Qadeer frigate
Read more
Russian budget deficit amounts to $11 bln in January-May, Finance Ministry says
Budget revenues amounted to $160.4 bln, up 45.5% year on year
Read more
Ukraine conference in Switzerland risks failing short — Bloomberg
Аgency pointed out that the meeting’s attempts to find a path for a "just peace" may be futile
Read more
Attempts by West to seize Russian assets considered theft, will not go unanswered — Putin
The head of state stressed that Russia’s foreign policy goals include forming its own long-term agenda and constructive discussion of the most important issues with partners
Read more
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Read more
Lavrov urges West to listen to Putin as 'nothing good' came out of disregard before
The top Russian diplomat said he is unaware of the US desire to have official communication with the Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
NATO chief, Zelensky’s reaction to Putin’s peace proposals quite predictable — Kremlin
This was not a warning, neither was it an ultimatum as Zelensky nervously took it, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin, Kyrgyz president discuss interaction in EAEU
The pertinent issues of the further development of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as some aspects of interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Switzerland holds summit on peace in Ukraine, staying away from Russia
As announced on June 14 in Bern, delegations from 100 countries and organizations will gather at the hotel on Mount Burgenstock
Read more
Ramaphosa re-elected as President of South Africa for next five years
"Ramaphosa received 283 parliamentary votes", Chief Justice of South Africa, Raymond Zondo said
Read more
Products from Republika Srpska will appear in Russian stores after SPIEF — Dodik
There are many parties here who are interested in products from the Republika Srpska, including wine, he said
Read more
Scholz admits peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without Russia
Scholz went on with the customary accusations of Russia for presumably being the one that failed to engage in the dialogue with NATO and the United States regarding European security
Read more
Delegations from 15 friendly countries to attend Russia’s Maritime Defense Show
As in 2023, the Congress and Exhibition Center of the Naval Glory Museum on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster will be the venue of the maritime show
Read more
Turkey 90% likely to cede second NPP project in Sinop to Russia
Chairman of the Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny said that two blocks with two reactors each are planned to be constructed with a capacity of 1,250 MW each
Read more
Putin’s proposals need to be discussed to save world — diplomat about Swiss forum
Putin put forward new peace proposals seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian, Egyptian warships to hold joint drills in Mediterranean — defense ministry
The exercise will involve joint maneuvering, communication practice and other drills
Read more
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Read more
Peace in Ukraine requires involvement of all parties — Reuters
We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties," agency said, citing the draft document
Read more
Turkish foreign minister, Putin discuss elections on Syria’s Kurdish areas — Erdogan
The Turkish president said that his country "has already shown how deftly it can expose such games."
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative being last chance to save Ukrainian state — politician
"The peace proposals returns not only the peace to Ukraine but also rights of Ukrainian citizens," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Russian team wins 160 medals during first three days of BRICS Games
The competition will end on June 23
Read more
Seaborne cargo deliveries to Kaliningrad up 54% in Q1 2024
About forty vessels may be required to ensure complete independence from logistical sanction constraints in the direction of Kaliningrad, the acting governor said
Read more
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syrian mountains
Over the past day, Syrian militants attacked pro-government forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone nine times
Read more
Switzerland earns win over Hungary in their opening match at Euro 2024
Goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer in the first half and a goal from Breel Embolo (90+3) earned a win for the Swiss team
Read more
New Russian regions not going back to Ukraine, end of story — Putin
"The people of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions expressed their position in referendums," the Russian president reiterated
Read more
Moscow accepted Ukraine security guarantees formulated by Kiev in 2022 to stop war — Putin
Under that compromise agreement, Kiev agreed to conditions of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Read more
Four conditions for negotiations with Kiev: what Putin said at Foreign Ministry
Russia considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status and the lifting of all Western sanctions as a necessary condition
Read more
United States actively supports unrest in Georgia — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova compared two statements made by the US Embassies in Armenia and Georgia about the continuing protests in those countries
Read more
Trump attributes presence of Russian ships at the port of Havana to Biden's weakness
Former american president added that neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor other foreign leader have any respect for Joe Biden
Read more
Battlegroup West defeats eight Ukrainian brigades in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
The enemy lost up to 430 military personnel, more than 20 units of weapons and special equipment, senior officer of the battlegroup Leonid Sharov said
Read more
Uralchem no longer considers possibility of building plant in Angola
Answering a question about the possibility of acquiring new foreign assets for companies, Uralchem Board Chairman Dimitry Tatyanin said, "We are always ready to work with partners from all over the world"
Read more
NATO to build three large bases to supply weapons to Ukraine, Orban says
The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed concern that should these bases be built in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other Ukrainian neighbors they will "become military targets"
Read more
India interested in Russian neural network for detecting stroke
The CIS countries are interested in using this neural network as well, NtechLab CEO Alexey Palamarchuk said
Read more
Unfreezing of Russian assets tied to peace process, support for Ukraine — Meloni
The G7 said in the joint statement that Moscow should pay Ukraine for damage, which the World Bank estimates at $486 billion
Read more
Basis of US economy 'cracking' due to government debt, inflation — Putin
"It is an unequivocal problem for all holders of the dollar assets," the Russian president went on to say
Read more
Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals were realistic
Read more
US rejects WTO, puts pressure on competitors — Putin
"It is enough to look at how they are draining European economies that are balancing on the brink of recession," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Peace process without Russia inconceivable — Swiss president
Amherd said that in Burgenstock, they "will be making that first crucial step. It is up to us to make sure it is followed by a second."
Read more
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Read more
Houthis claim Verbena vessel attacked by them sinks in Gulf of Aden
Attecked ship "is at risk of sinking in a few hours," the Houthi spokesman said
Read more
German politician calls for heeding Putin's initiative for Ukraine
Ukraine's long-term nuclear-free status and renunciation of NATO membership ambitions, Sahra Wagenknecht said, are Russia’s demands that are easy to understand
Read more
Vladimir Yakushev appointed acting secretary of the United Russia party’s General Council
Dmitry Medvedev has appointed Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Vladimir Yakushev as acting secretary of the party’s General Council
Read more
West’s reaction to Putin’s peace initiative unconstructive, says Kremlin
Read more
No time frame for Putin’s proposal on peace talks but front situation changes — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president has chosen this moment to announce his proposal in view of the conference in Switzerland
Read more
Russian troops approached Kiev in 2022, but no decision to storm city was made — Putin
That was actually an operation to force the Kiev regime into peace, the Russian president explained
Read more
Ukraine's Zelensky calls Russia's peace offer ‘an ultimatum’
Vladimir Zelensky said that accepting Moscow’s was tantamount to ceding territories
Read more
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Read more
Armenian PM suggests Baku set up mechanism to look into ceasefire violations
On June 13 and 14, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that Armenian troops had opened fire against Azerbaijani positions
Read more
Medicine for Bekhterev’s disease may cause medical tourism to Russia — Health Minister
Previously, the media reported that the Russian Health Ministry registered the first treatment for the Bekhterev’s disease in the world
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup North continues moving deeper into enemy defenses — spokesman
The enemy lost more than 265 servicemen
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Volchansk will soon be trapped in a pocket — Russian lawmaker
As the State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky noted, despite the fact that it is a small city, it is heavily fortified
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about multi-apartment building section collapse in Shebekino
Six people were evacuated from the fifth floor with the help of a ladder truck
Read more
Kiev to get $1.5 billion from frozen Russian assets in July
90% of them will be used to finance Kiev’s military spending, the remaining 10% will be directed for reconstruction
Read more
Cuban President comes to Havana port where Russian ships stay
The event is closed for the press
Read more
Inflation accelerating to 8.3% in May 2024 — statistics
The price hike in services was 1.53% against April 2024 and by 8.55% year on year
Read more
Some Ukrainian legislators begin to discuss Putin’s peace proposal — Duma speaker
"Actually, according to our information received over the parliament’s channels, some Verkhovna Rada deputies have already begun doing that," Volodin added
Read more
Russia says S-200 that Kiev used for attempted attack on Crimean bridge intercepted
The incident caused no damage or casualties
Read more
Putin slams statements about Russia’s intention to attack Europe as ‘absolute nonsense’
According to the Russian president, it is not Russia that poses a danger to Europe, but its dependence on the US
Read more
Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov eyes double bout deal with US boxer Mayweather
Dana White announced earlier in the week that if the deal on the bout is reached Mayweather would have to fight Nurmagomedov strictly under the UFC regulations
Read more
There may be no Ukraine in 50 years due to US betrayal — Tucker Carlson
US is selling off lands in Ukraine to foreign investors, and will flood country with third-world migrants, journalist stated
Read more
Russian sailors meet with Cuban officials, go sightseeing in Havana
Russian ships have stirred a genuine interest in the Cuban capital
Read more
French politician says bolstering ties with Russia is in France’s interests
Commenting on the numerous anti-Russian statements circulating in the French media regarding Syria, Melenchon noted that the Syrian conflict must not be used to divide countries into good and bad ones
Read more
Russia’s strength 'to grow with the Arctic,' says Putin
The Russian president noted that the center of economic development was gradually shifting further eastwards and northwards
Read more
New Russian proposals call for Kiev’s surrender, says Harris
According to Harris, President Zelensky and the United States share their vision for the end of this conflict. She added that nothing about the end of this conflict should be decided without Ukraine
Read more
Russia will liberate Kremensky district of Lugansk republic in month and a half — lawmaker
According to State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky, after the liberation of the Kremensky district, Russian forces will begin to form a sanitary zone
Read more
Putin underscores professionalism, courage of military medics
"I thank all military medics for the highest professionalism, courage, resilience, and constant tenderness," Russian President said
Read more