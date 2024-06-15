Peace in Ukraine requires involvement of all parties — Reuters

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. Achieving peace in Ukraine requires participation and dialog of all the parties, Reuters news agency reports, citing a draft final communique of the conference in Switzerland’s Burgenstock.

"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties. We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties," Reuters said, citing the draft document.

The final version of the document is to be released on Sunday. The Swiss government expressed hope that all the participants in the meeting would unanimously support the final communique.

Switzerland is hosting a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16. Bern has invited more than 160 delegations, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. However, the organizers announced ahead of the gathering that the delegations were not sent by all of them, as 91 countries, the Serbian province of Kosovo and eight international organizations are attending. Fifty-five countries have fielded their heads of state or government to take part. The collective West’s countries outnumber the others in Burgenstock. Russia was not invited to the conference.