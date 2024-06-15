Cuban President comes to Havana port where Russian ships stay

HAVANA, June 16. /TASS/. President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in the port of Havana, where ships of the Russian Navy are currently staying, TASS reports.

The arrival of the presidential cortege can be seen near the entry to the port. Sources told TASS about the planned visit. The event is closed for the press.

On June 12, a group of Russia’s Northern Fleet ships, led by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan, called at the port of Havana after a transatlantic crossing from the Barents Sea. The ships will stay there until Monday.