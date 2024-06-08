Paris, Washington to press for sending incomes from immobilized Russian assets to Kiev

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. Paris and Washington will work to ensure that incomes from immobilized Russian assets in Western countries are sent to Ukraine, according to the French-US roadmap adopted after Saturday's presidential meeting in the Elysee Palace.

"The Presidents commit to support efforts within the European Union and by the G7 to bring forward the extraordinary profits from the immobilized Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine, consistent with international law and our respective legal systems and decision-making processes," the roadmap says.

US President Joe Biden arrived in France on June 5, at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, to attend memorial ceremonies dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy held on June 6-7. The two presidents held a formal meeting on Saturday as part of Biden's state visit.