BEIJING, June 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore resembles the West's attempt to drag Asia-Pacific states into the Ukrainian crisis, the Global Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Asian countries should beware and avoid the "confrontation trap" that Ukraine, led by the head of the current Kiev regime, has fallen into.

"Zelensky's participation in the Dialogue seems more like a Western attempt to involve Asian countries in the Ukrainian crisis, observers said. Asian countries should see Ukraine as a cautionary tale, they said," the newspaper said, stressing that Asian states should avoid such a confrontational trap.

Cui Heng, a scholar from the Shanghai-based China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, pointed out in turn that it "is supposed to be a conference where China and the US, as well as other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, seek consensus among their militaries to avoid conflicts in the region."

Lieutenant General He Lei, former vice president of the Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA, noted that the Ukrainian president's participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue is the first in the history of the forum. He recalled that Beijing is not interested in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and hopes for an early ceasefire.

He Lei pointed out the unacceptability of the actions of the authorities of certain countries, which are trying to escalate the situation by "harboring sinister motives, exacerbating the situation, and stoking chaos in the world and engaging in proxy wars." Such a policy, according to him, only hinders dialogue and leads to undesirable results.