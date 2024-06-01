Chile to join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel — President

BUENOS AIRES, June 2. /TASS/. Chile will join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel, filed in the UN International court of Justice, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced.

"We cannot stop expressing our outrage over the indiscriminate and completely disproportionate actions of the Israeli Army against innocent civilians, especially Palestinian women and children. […] These actions require a decisive response from the international community. Therefore, in addition to shipping humanitarian aid to Palestine, the recalling of our envoy to Israel and the joint lawsuit to the International Criminal Court with Mexico, I decided that Chile will join the lawsuit that South Africa filed against Israel in the UN International Court of Justice," he said, addressing the parliament.

In December, 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel, accusing it of genocide in the Gaza Strip. On January 26, the court in The Hague ruled as a warning measure that Israel must take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza. On February 13, South African authorities send an emergency inquiry to The Hague, seeking to achieve the cessation of the military operation in Rafah. On March 6, South Africa once again contacted this court with an emergency appeal on prevention of famine in Gaza.