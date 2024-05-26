Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.2 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian energy giant Gazprom supplies natural gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.2 million cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters on Sunday, adding that the request for pumping via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.2 million cubic meters as of May 26. The request for Sokhranovka has been rejected," a Gazprom representative told reporters.

On Saturday, May 24, the pumping equaled 42.4 million cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that transit of gas through Ukrainian territory on May 26 might total around 42.2 million cubic meters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.