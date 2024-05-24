Japan imposes sanctions over alleged North Korean weapons deliveries to Russia

TOKYO, May 24. /TASS/. The government of Japan expanded its anti-Russian blacklists on Friday, once again accusing the Russian side of purchasing weapons from North Korea, according to a foreign ministry statement released on Friday.

The document says that one individual and nine Russian legal entities, as well as two companies from Cyprus, were added to the list. Among them is Vladimir Mikheichik, the director general of Russia’s 224th Flight Unit, and the company itself.

Apart from that, Japan blacklisted Russia’s Ashuluk testing range and the command of Russia’s military-transport aviation.

As part of its anti-Russian sanctions, Tokyo imposed sanctions on two Cyprus-based companies, IBEX Shipping and Azia Shipping.