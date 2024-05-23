Iranian president’s helicopter caught fire only after crashing — General Staff

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. The hull of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter caught fire only after crashing into a mountain, according to a statement released by the Iranian General Staff’s public relations center.

"It can be said with certainty that <…> the crashed helicopter caught fire only after hitting an elevation," the IRIB television channel quoted the statement as saying.

After the crash, the pilot managed to "establish contact with the pilots of two more helicopters," transporting other members of the presidential delegation.

The search "continued through the night due to fog, cold weather and rough terrain."

Eventually, the crash site was located "by an Iranian drone at 5:00 a.m. local time [1:30 a.m. GMT] on Monday.".