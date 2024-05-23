Israel has ‘surprising plans’ on restoration of security in the north — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, May 23. /TASS/. Israel has "detailed, important and even surprising plans" on restoration of security on its northern border and on returning the evacuated residents of Israeli settlements in this region back to their homes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the visit to the IDF Northern Command headquarters.

"We have detailed, important and even surprising plans. But I will not share these plans - which are supposed to do two things: to restore security in the north and to return the people back in their homes - with the enemy. We are determined to achieve these two goals together," Netanyahu said, according to his press office.

He added that Israel "acts constantly on the northern front."

"By now, we have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah militants," he added.