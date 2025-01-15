PREVIEW: Russian PM to continue visit to Vietnam, meet with president, business circles

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. The second day of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s official visit to Hanoi will involve a number of working meetings.

The Russian premier will continue talks with the Vietnamese leadership at a meeting with President Luong Cuong as well as meet with representatives from the two countries’ business circles.

Additionally, a concert will held at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in honor of his visit and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.