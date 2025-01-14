Hegseth says Trump to seek best settlement for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The next US President Donald Trump will work toward a settlement of the Ukraine conflict that would be best for Kiev, said Pete Hegseth, the nominee for US Secretary of Defense.

He made the statement when asked at a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee whether the incoming US administration will "abandon Ukraine."

"That's a presidential level policy decision. He's made it very clear that he would like to see an end to that conflict," Hegseth said, referring to Trump. "We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We'd like to see it as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible. But that war needs to come to an end.".