Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.23% to 2,859.51 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.93% to 870.87 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 12 kopecks to 13.94 rubles during the day.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on January 15, while the company’s outlook on the ruble is 13.5-14 rubles per yuan and 101.5-103.5 rubles per dollar.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Wednesday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 100-105 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 104-107 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 13.5-14.2 rubles range.