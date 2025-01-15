PREVIEW: Putin to hold meeting of Pobeda organizing committee

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss preparations for celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War at the 47th meeting of the Russian Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee.

In addition, the discussion will focus on ways to perpetuate the memory of those who died defending the Motherland and review the progress of state programs supporting combat veterans.

The committee includes representatives of the Presidential Executive Office, the government, the Federation Council, the State Duma, federal executive bodies, as well as a number of public organizations. It is an advisory and consultative body under the President of the Russian Federation, formed in the interests of conducting uniform state policy on veterans and on promoting patriotism among Russian citizens.