Armenia, US kick off talks on cooperation on nuclear energy

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Armenia and the United States are launching talks on signing an agreement in the field of nuclear energy, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a US-Armenia Strategic Partnership Commission Charter Signing Ceremony.

"We also commence negotiations on a nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States, commonly known as 123 Agreement. It will provide a framework for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and mark our commitment to peaceful nuclear development under the highest standards of safety, security, and non-proliferation," he noted.

Speaking of the situation in the South Caucasus region, the top Armenian diplomat said that Yerevan appreciates the United States’ engagement in promoting a durable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region. "We believe that a stable and prosperous South Caucasus is in the interest of all regional actors and the broader international community," Mirzoyan noted.

He also added that establishing the strategic partnership between Yerevan and Washington "is not only fitting but essential for navigating the complex geopolitical landscape." "Looking ahead, we are eager to continue working with the new United States administration to fulfill the ambitious goals outlined in our Strategic Partnership Charter," the Armenian foreign minister concluded.