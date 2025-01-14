US to send customs, border patrol team to Armenia as part of security cooperation

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The US will have a Customs and Border Patrol team travel to Armenia in the coming weeks to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He made the comment at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department.

"We’re also working with Armenia in the realm of security and defense, and in particular to support its efforts to assert its independence and sovereignty over its own territory," he said. "Next month, in the coming weeks, we will have a Customs and Border Patrol team travel to Armenia to work with their Armenian counterparts on border security capacity building, strengthening security cooperation, enhancing Armenia’s peacekeeping capabilities through exercises like Eagle Partner."

Blinken and Mirzoyan also signed a Strategic Partnership Commission Charter. Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said earlier that the partnership between Yerevan and Washington should not pose a security threat to other countries.