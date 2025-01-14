{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US to send customs, border patrol team to Armenia as part of security cooperation

Antony Blinken made the comment at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The US will have a Customs and Border Patrol team travel to Armenia in the coming weeks to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He made the comment at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department.

"We’re also working with Armenia in the realm of security and defense, and in particular to support its efforts to assert its independence and sovereignty over its own territory," he said. "Next month, in the coming weeks, we will have a Customs and Border Patrol team travel to Armenia to work with their Armenian counterparts on border security capacity building, strengthening security cooperation, enhancing Armenia’s peacekeeping capabilities through exercises like Eagle Partner."

Blinken and Mirzoyan also signed a Strategic Partnership Commission Charter. Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said earlier that the partnership between Yerevan and Washington should not pose a security threat to other countries.

Tags
United StatesArmeniaAntony Blinken
No military alliance envisaged by Russian-Iranian treaty — top Iranian diplomat
According to the top Iranian diplomat, the treaty is not aimed against any third countries and sets no limits either to Moscow or Tehran in their cooperation with other countries
Read more
Syria's crisis stems from authorities' refusal to change in recent years — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Russia urged the Syrian leadership in every possible way to ensure that the Constitutional Committee, established on Russia's initiative, resumed its work
Read more
Russian forces dislodge Ukrainian troops from Chasov Yar refractory plant in Donbass area
Battles are now raging outside the refractory plant and Russian forces are now primarily mopping up the area of multistory buildings, following which the town’s full liberation can be considered, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Russia’s international reserves down $1.8 bln in one week to $609.5 bln — Central Bank
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Read more
NATO base in Romania to be used for war against Russia — presidential candidate
"We don’t need war; this is my point," Calin Georgescu said
Read more
Pistorius pays Ukraine unannounced visit — TV channel
According to the media outlet, the minister wishes to assess the current situation on the ground
Read more
Trump declares desire to meet with Putin 'very quickly'
The US President-elect noted that he had to get into the office first
Read more
Hainan unveils development plan for 'Silicon Valley' of China's seed industry up to 2030
The establishment of the seed breeding Silicon Valley will be completed in two phases
Read more
Ukrainian army recognizes it failed in attempts to counterattack Kursk Region — media
The sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers
Read more
Talks on ceasefire in Gaza nearing completion — Qatari Foreign Ministry
Reuters reported on January 13, citing sources, that another round of talks is scheduled for early January 14 in Doha to finalize remaining details, with US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Biden's envoy Brett McGurk expected to attend
Read more
Trump stepping in to difficult situation, particularly with LA wildfires — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also called Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration chatter, where he is essentially just "thinking aloud," inconsequential
Read more
Senior Russian MP points to EU’s nervous reaction to Trump’s comeback
Leonid Slutsky drew attention to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s words that Europeans will have to learn Russian or move to New Zealand if EU countries don’t invest in military production
Read more
Russian MFA says Biden knew his support of Ukraine nudged world toward nuclear conflict
Biden's statement today is an admission of a deliberate provocation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Biden admits increase in gas prices in US due to anti-Russia sanctions
Gas prices could increase as much as 3-4 cents a gallon, he said
Read more
Gas price in Europe up slightly on TurkStream pipeline attack news
The price of February futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $500 per 1,000 cubic meters or 47.375 euro per MWh
Read more
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton says her cancer in remission
She thanked the doctors in charge of her treatment and everyone else for their support
Read more
Russia open to talks on security guarantees for Ukraine — Lavrov
"We are ready to engage in discussions about security guarantees for the country now called Ukraine, or for the part of the country that has yet to self-determine, unlike Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya," the Russian foreign minister specified
Read more
Russia signs documents on military cooperation with 33 African countries — advisor
Anton Kobyakov also noted that delegations from 54 countries and 45 African ministers are taking part in the first Russia-Africa ministerial conference
Read more
No military alliance envisaged by Russian-Iranian treaty — top Iranian diplomat
According to the top Iranian diplomat, the treaty is not aimed against any third countries and sets no limits either to Moscow or Tehran in their cooperation with other countries
Read more
Lavrov calls for assessing Trump’s methods of making America great again
The news conference is dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024
Read more
Pentagon acknowledges Russia’s 'incremental gains' in combat operations in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 6 that Russian forces had liberated the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Only technical level of communication between US, Russia — Kremlin
The New York Times earlier reported citing sources that US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had allegedly been maintaining indirect secure channels of communication since February 2022
Read more
Sovcomflot complies with all international laws amid US sanctions — company
The company noted that US sanctions against Sovcomflot are not due to violations on the part of the company and have no legal basis, they are prompted solely by the political interests of certain countries
Read more
Ukraine’s attack on TurkStream pursues several geopolitical aims — expert
"This is an attempt to influence the position of Russia, Turkey and the positions of parties that receive gas through Turkey," Abdullah Agar noted
Read more
US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan
The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the US national security advisor went on to say
Read more
Trump to intensify economic deglobalization — Chinese expert
Airplanes assembled in the US cannot be used by the whole world, Yan Xuetong said
Read more
Black box data from crashed Azerbaijani airliner contradicts earlier media reports
"At this stage, there’s no need to create a media frenzy by relying on information that, for the most part, is not supported by the data from the black boxes," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Hanoi holds welcoming ceremony for Russian PM, who arrived on visit to Vietnam
In Hanoi, pioneers and students from the capital's National University received Mishustin with Russian and Vietnamese flags, cheering slogans of greeting
Read more
Nuclear doctrine, special op, Oreshnik missile: what Putin said at Direct Line Q&A session
According to the head of state, the situation in the special military operation zone is "changing significantly"
Read more
Two industrial sites damaged in massive drone attack in south Russia’s Saratov, Engels
According to Roman Busargin, schools in the two cities will operate online today amid a drone attack warning
Read more
Russia, Vietnam plan to reach $15 bln trade turnover by 2030 — PM Mishustin
The Russian Prime Minister arrived in Vietnam on an official visit the day before and has already held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with the participation of delegations from both countries
Read more
Outgoing US President should simply sit out his remaining days in office — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Joe Biden’s administration prefers "slamming the door so everyone knows about it"
Read more
Blinken says Hamas replenished its losses
"Each time Israel completes its military operations and pulls back, Hamas militants regroup and re-emerge because there's nothing else to fill the void," the US secretary of state said
Read more
Kremlin aide believes talks on Ukraine should be held between Russia, US
The EU’s leadership "has long had no right to speak for many its members, such as Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Romania and some other European countries interested in stability in Europe and holding a well-reasoned policy on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Armenia cannot be member of both EU, EAEU, says Russian top diplomat
According to the top Russian diplomat, the two unions are two distinct free trade zones, two separate systems for reducing or eliminating duties and tariffs
Read more
Expert points finger at US, EU in TurkStream sabotage attempt
Necdet Pamir noted that if the gas supplies were stopped, "the Russian Federation, Turkey, the Balkan and Central European countries, especially Hungary, would have been affected the most"
Read more
Russia vows retaliation to Kiev’s attack with Western-made missiles on Bryansk Region
Last night, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at facilities in the Bryansk Region by six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry specified
Read more
Kremlin aide points to possible collapse of Moldova due to its anti-Russia line
Within Russia’s global interests the protection and prosperity of its nationals and fellow citizens across the world is the country’s top priority, Nikolay Patrushev added
Read more
Russian paratroopers destroyed three Ukrainian tanks by drones
Russian paratroopers destroyed vehicles in Kursk region
Read more
Kremlin aide admits Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the fact that the forced coercion to neo-Nazi ideology and fervent Russophobia eliminate Ukrainian cities that used to flourish is particularly alarming
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday
Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Wednesday
Read more
Hegseth says Trump to seek best settlement for Ukraine
He made the statement when asked at a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee whether the incoming US administration will "abandon Ukraine"
Read more
Russia bans entry to Estonian foreign ministry’s undersecretary for global affairs
The 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the organization’s decision-making and governing body, was held in Malta on December 5 and 6, 2024
Read more
Some $6.5 bln worth of private investment attracted into Crimean economy since 2021
With those rates of attracting investment maintained, the target of 1 trillion rubles will be reached by 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
Read more
Russia concerned about people, not lands in terms of Ukraine issue — Lavrov
"The Ukrainian regime, which seized power through an illegal and unconstitutional coup, simply labeled these people as terrorists because they refused to recognize the coup," the foreign minister stressed
Read more
Velikaya Novosyolka's liberation paves way to assault Zaporozhye from east — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the remaining units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka are essentially on an island
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry notes US hypocrisy in regard to California wildfires
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that in recent years, US officials have repeatedly criticized China for allegedly using forced labor, and at the same time US authorities had sent 395 prisoners to fight forest fires
Read more
US intends to disrupt TurkStream operations — Lavrov
The minister pointed out that the abandonment of fair competition and the use of unscrupulous and aggressive methods of suppressing it can be seen in the sanction policy
Read more
Russia may increase energy consumption by 3% in 2025
Earlier, Head of the System Operator Fyodor Opadchiy said that in 2024 electricity consumption in Russia will increase by 3.1% to 1,192 trillion kWh
Read more
Russian-Pakistani relations tip-top — Lavrov
Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, visited Pakistan in late October 2024 and reported the results of her visit to President Vladimir Putin
Read more
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions this night
Air defenses downed 16 UAVs over the Tula Region, the area’s head Dmitry Milyayev said on his Telegram channel
Read more
Houthis say they attacked power plant in Israel’s Eilat
Spokesperson Yahya Sarea also said that the Houthis had delivered drone strikes on several targets near Tel Aviv
Read more
West questioning foreign election results show of arrogance — Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, countries which are part of the OSCE have the right to invite foreign observers
Read more
Lavrov tells reporters about Biden’s last moves, Trump and security guarantees for Ukraine
TASS has put together the Russian foreign minister’s key statement
Read more
Insurers’ losses from fires in California may reach $20 bln — newspaper
Anticipated insured losses were doubled from the $10 bln estimated a day earlier, limited progress on containment and the spread to neighboring areas were indicated as the reasons, The Financial Times said
Read more
Germany defense minister pledges to deploy Patriot system in Poland near Ukraine’s border
According to the report, two Patriot air defense systems and 200 military personnel from Germany will be stationed in Rzeszow, a supply hub for the Ukrainian military
Read more
Shanghai authorities launch inspections of stores selling fake Russian products
According to the report, the share of genuine imported products from Russia was notably low in these stores
Read more
Russia-US relations near zero; easing conflict risks should remain a priority — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the relations between Russia and the United States still carry significant conflict potential
Read more
Power generation in Russia will increase by 2.9% in 2024
Power plants of the Unified Energy System of Russia generated 1,180.6 bln kWh in 2024
Read more
Blinken to propose bringing military contingent of Arab countries into Gaza Strip — media
According to the website's sources, the troops are intended to ensure security and maintain consistent supplies of humanitarian aid
Read more
Russian lower house speaker calls for ensuring Ukraine’s neutrality as peace guarantee
Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that Russia’s future depends on the whether Russia achieves the goals of the special military operation that were set by the president
Read more
NATO launches operation to patrol Baltic Sea to increase critical infrastructure security
Mark Rutte did not say how many ships will be involved in the new military activity but noted that their number could vary from week to week
Read more
Scholz remained silent when Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed — Lavrov
Germany, the Russian top diplomat stated, has meekly accepted the undermining of its national interests by Washington
Read more
Russia may double power capacity to be commissioned in 2025
In the meantime, renewable power sources will account for about 39% or 1.555 thousand MW of power generating facilities to be commissioned
Read more
No plans for Slovak PM to visit Kiev for gas discussions on January 17 — deputy speaker
Earlier, Robert Fico offered Vladimir Zelensky the option to hold a meeting in Slovakia near its state border with Ukraine
Read more
Russia, Myanmar agree to cooperate in nuclear energy sector — minister
Myanmar is cooperating with the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom on the feasibility study for the SNPP, Kan Zaw said
Read more
Myanmar seeks increased Russian investments in fertilizer production — minister
Myanmar is "an agriculture-based country," and it is essential to ensure the availability of high-quality fertilizers, Kan Zaw stressed
Read more
US Department of Energy expects Brent price to average $66 per barrel in 2026
EIA expects growth in global oil production to outpace global demand for petroleum products, which would push oil prices downward through 2026
Read more
Calls in support of Kiev are outgoing US administration’s 'posthumous manifesto' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that such a policy was being pursued by the US to deter rivals
Read more
Serbia has time by February 25 for withdrawal of Russian capital from NIS — Vucic
"We have time until March 15 to extend a single financial transactions but it should also be approved by the US Treasury," the president said
Read more
Scientists determine age of northernmost find - Pomors' boat from Novaya Zemlya
In determining the age of a wooden structure, researchers analyze annual rings and compare obtained information with known data that are quite few - each region has its own scales
Read more
Syrian forces secure release of police officers captured near Latakia — Interior Ministry
According to the report, the Syrian authorities intend to put an end to attacks on patrols and barracks in coastal areas
Read more
Russia cuts off road leading to Dnepropetrovsk from Krasnoarmeysk — security services
Additionally, the Krasnoarmeysk - Pavlograd road is also under Russian control
Read more
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Read more
FACTBOX: International status of the Arctic
Read more
Indonesia to use BRICS membership to boost exports of mining products — official
Yuliot Tanjung noted that he is "still studying the likely impact of Indonesia's official BRICS membership on domestic mining"
Read more
Deal on Russia’s Tartus naval base in Syria 'at final stage' — senator
Russia currently has a ship maintenance center at Tartus
Read more
One home destroyed, 42 damaged by debris from downed Ukrainian missiles near Bryansk
Governor Alexander Bogomaz promised that all necessary material assistance will be provided
Read more
US, Armenia ink document on strategic partnership commission
According to the top US diplomat, this commission will set a framework to expand 'bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas'
Read more
Press review: Kiev hopes Trump supports its proposals and Russia backs Panama's neutrality
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 14th
Read more
Russian forces broaden bridgehead for advancing towards Krasny Liman, expert says
Russian forces are also advancing in the Kupyansk area, approaching the city of Kupyansk
Read more
Musk accuses British PM of trying to interfere in US election
The entrepreneur suggested that Keir Starmer had sent operatives to America
Read more
Tourist traffic from Russia to Vietnam soar by 85% in 2024
Two Russian airlines are making flights to Vietnam at present and are expanding their flight programs, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko noted
Read more
Armenian-US partnership must not threaten security of other countries — CSTO chief
As Imangali Tasmagambetov stressed, "it is important that both sides are guided by the principle of equal and indivisible security"
Read more
Baba Yaga drones attack their own troops, says Ukrainian army captive
Alexander Shevchenko noted that he did not undergo any special training
Read more
Expert points to importance of permafrost monitoring in populated areas
The scientist has created the Anadyr permafrost monitoring system, which is due to be commissioned by the end of 2025
Read more
Lavrov, visiting senior Slovak MP discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation
"The sides exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted
Read more
Over half of Greenlanders support joining the US — survey
US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against the Chinese and Russian threats
Read more
Head of Crimea says 1,269 participants of free economic zone implement investment projects
Investments are on the rise in such sectors as tourism, industry and agriculture, Sergey Aksyonov added
Read more
EU to adopt 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions in February, to ban aluminium imports
The European Commission held informal meetings with EU countries on Tuesday
Read more
US to send customs, border patrol team to Armenia as part of security cooperation
Antony Blinken made the comment at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department
Read more
Transnistrian leader discusses ways out of energy crisis at talks in Moscow
According to Moldovan media, Vadim Krasnoselsky was accompanied by Transnistrian Minister of Economic Development Sergey Obolonik
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass area over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
'German scenario' implausible for Ukraine settlement — Medvedev
In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, the politician noted
Read more
Kiev fails to disrupt gas supplies: attack on Russkaya station
On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in the village of Gaikodzor in Russia's Krasnodar Region, which supplies gas to the TurkStream gas pipeline in order to cut off gas supplies to European countries, using nine fixed-wing UAVs
Read more
Congress Republicans prepare bill on purchase of Greenland
The bill has reportedly been dubbed Make Greenland Great Again Act
Read more
Kiev loses over 350 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over past day — top brass
In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost 92 electronic warfare stations, 13 counterbattery radars, four air defense radars
Read more
Russian upper house speaker hails Slovak PM’s nation-oriented policies
According to Valentina Matviyenko, practical results from that meeting can already be seen
Read more
Russia ready for steps to restore dialogue with Slovakia — upper house committee chief
Grigory Karasin sees a great potential for the development of bilateral economic ties, including the fuel and energy complex, as well as projects in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian cooperation
Read more
Germany allocates another package of military assistance to Ukraine
According to the list released on the government’s website, the package includes 20 MRAP armored vehicles, 600 HF-1 combat drones, rounds for Leopard 1 tanks, 139 reconnaissance drones
Read more
Serbia’s NIS continues seamless operations amid US sanctions
"The chain of NIS retail sites is provided with required volumes and the refinery in Pancevo is working normally and supplying all the required petroleum products to the market," the Serbian company’s press service said
Read more