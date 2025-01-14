About 6,500 civilians killed in Ukrainian attacks since 2014 — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. As many as 6,500 civilians, including 192 children, have been killed in shelling attacks by the Ukrainian army since 2014, Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the newspaper, Bastrykin also noted that 884 children are among 16,500 civilians injured since 2014.

"The main cause of casualties among the civilian population is the Ukrainian side targeting civilian infrastructure facilities using indiscriminate weapons and small and light arms, predominantly foreign-made. For crimes against peace and humanity, as well as against persons and property, almost 500 members of Ukrainian armed formations, including foreign mercenaries, have already been sentenced. Sixty perpetrators have received life sentences," the Investigative Committee chief noted.