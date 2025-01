MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev does not rule out that Ukraine will cease to exist as a state in 2025.

"The fact that the forced coercion to neo-Nazi ideology and fervent Russophobia eliminate Ukrainian cities that used to flourish, including Kharkov, Odessa, Nikolayev, Dnepropetrovsk, is particularly alarming. It is not ruled out that Ukraine will completely cease to exist this year," he said in an interview with KP.RU.