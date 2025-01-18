At least 23 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks over 24 hours

TUNIS, January 18. /TASS/. At least 23 Palestinians have been killed and 83 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"Twenty-three people have been killed and 83 sustained wounds and have been taken to hospitals over the past 24 hours," the ministry said. It noted that since October 2023, according to Palestinian medics, 46,899 people have been killed and 110,725 injured in the embattled enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.