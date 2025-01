MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia may bring on line 3.972 thousand MW of new power generating capacity, which is almost twice above the figure in 2024, CEO of System Operator company Fyodor Opadchiy told reporters.

"We expect the capacity of 3.972 thousand MW," he said. In 2024, 1.693 thousand MW were commissioned.

In the meantime, renewable power sources will account for about 39% or 1.555 thousand MW of power generating facilities to be commissioned.