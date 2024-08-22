Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in borderline Kursk area — commander

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made Abrams tank of the Ukrainian army in the borderline Kursk Region, Deputy Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said on Thursday.

"Everything is very good for us on the frontline so far and everything is under control. The enemy has attempted no active combat operations today while we have destroyed about ten items of equipment, including pickup trucks and also an Abrams tank today," the Akhmat commander said in a video posted on his Telegram channel overnight to August 22.

"In addition, we have eliminated several artillery guns of various caliber and also several command posts. That is why, the situation is very good for us in our frontline sector," he added.