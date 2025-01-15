Vietnamese leader lauds Russia’s successes in economy, politics

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Vietnam congratulates Russia on the successes it has achieved under President Vladimir Putin, including economic and political stability, and its leadership in the international arena, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"I would like to congratulate Russia on such big successes that Russia has achieved under President Putin, under your management and the entire leadership of the Russian government. You ensure economic and political stability, the population’s living standards are improving, and you even enhance Russia’s posture in the international arena," the Vietnamese leader told the Russian premier.

Luong Cuong has described Moscow as one of Hanoi’s "primary partners" as he praised Mishustin’s visit as "a good way to start" the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Vietnam.