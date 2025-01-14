Lavrov, visiting senior Slovak MP discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and visiting deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament Andrej Danko discussed the prospects for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Slovakia and the situation in Ukraine in a sit-down, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their meeting.

"The sides exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said. "The Russian side provided a detailed explanation of the conflict’s causes and genesis and stressed the counterproductivity of the position of the collective West, which continues flooding the Kiev regime with weapons."

Apart from that, Lavrov and Danko "discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, first of all, in the trade and economic sphere. They stressed the importance resuming dialogue between the two countries’ lawmakers," it said. "Both sides agreed that it is necessary to show a caring attitude to the historic heritage and maintain cultural ties and exchanges."

The Slovak parliamentary delegation consisting of six lawmakers, including two deputy speakers, arrived in Moscow on Sunday. The visiting Slovak lawmakers have already held talks at Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, and met with several Russian ministers. The visit will end on Wednesday.