Russia may increase energy consumption by 3% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Energy consumption in Russia in 2025 may increase by 3% to 1,226 trillion kWh after the same growth last year, System Operator told reporters.

"The forecast for Russia in 2025 reaches 1,226.2 bln kWh, which is 3% higher than in 2024," the company said.

Earlier, Head of the System Operator Fyodor Opadchiy said that in 2024 electricity consumption in Russia will increase by 3.1% to 1,192 trillion kWh. Electricity consumption in the Unified Energy System of Russia also increased by 3.1% to 1.174 trillion kWh.