Shanghai authorities launch inspections of stores selling fake Russian products

SHANGHAI, January 9. /TASS/. The Shanghai market supervision authority has begun inspecting 47 stores suspected of selling fake products from Russia, the China National Radio reports.

Points of sale posing as pavilions of Russian products were found selling goods without the necessary documentation. The share of genuine imported products from Russia was notably low in these stores. Recognizable Russian brands were prominently displayed in various areas, thereby deceiving consumers.

Russian goods, particularly foods and cosmetics, have been gaining popularity in China in recent years.