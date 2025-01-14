Germany defense minister pledges to deploy Patriot system in Poland near Ukraine’s border

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on an unannounced visit to Kiev that Patriot air defense systems will soon be deployed in the Polish town of Rzeszow near the Ukrainian border.

"We know full well how important Rzeszow is as a logistics hub, as a logistics node, when it comes to helping Ukraine. In January, I will go to Rzeszow myself to make sure that Patriot defense systems will be operational there this month," he said, the Strana news outlet reported.

According to the report, two Patriot air defense systems and 200 military personnel from Germany will be stationed in Rzeszow, a supply hub for the Ukrainian military. Currently, Norwegian troops, NASAMS systems and four F-35 fighter jets are based in the city.

On January 13, Pistorius visited Warsaw, where he discussed the situation in Ukraine with his counterparts from Poland, France and Italy. According to the German minister, in Kiev he plans to discuss with Ukrainian officials further support for the country and get an idea of the situation on the battlefield.